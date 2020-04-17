LACOMBE, La. — A man was arrested Friday in connection with the stabbing death of his girlfriend in Lacombe, according to St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office officials.

Investigators said in a statement that 25-year-old Fernando Cortez called 9-1-1 shortly before 4:15 a.m. and reported that he had stabbed his girlfriend and himself during a fight at their home in the 27000 block of Charlotte Street.

Responding deputies found what officials described as a "mutilated" body at the home. The remains have been turned over to the parish coroner for identification and a cause of death determination.

Cortez was still at the home when deputies arrived, and according to officials became combative, forcing deputies to use non-life-threatening means to subdue him.

Cortez was taken by deputies to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life-threatening stab wound injuries to his face and shoulder. He told the deputies the wounds were self-inflicted.

He was booked on a second-degree murder charge when released from the hospital.

Sheriff Randy Smith said in a statement that the incident was an example of domestic violence at its worst.

“This was a horrible and violent scene," Smith said. "This man is a monster, and my thoughts and prayers are with the family members of the deceased.”

