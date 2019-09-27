TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Investigators searching for a missing teenager say they found another teen engaged in a sexual relationship with a 31-year-old man in Terrebonne Parish when they investigated his home.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office deputies were trying to locate a missing teenager in the 100 block of Klondyke Road in Bourg, La. Tuesday afternoon.

Deputies didn't find the teenager at the location, although later learned that the missing person was likely at the home the night before.

As they investigated, deputies learned that a 16-year-old living in the home was in a sexual relationship with the owner of the house, 31-year-old Tony Joseph Lebouf.

Lebouf was arrested Tuesday on charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and charges of a crime against nature, according to the sheriff's office.

ALSO: Students arrested after fight breaks out at HL Bourgeois High School

He was rebooked Wednesday on a parole violation, and remains in the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex without bond.

Deputies are still searching for the missing 16-year-old, but did not provide a description of the teenager.

ALSO: No Deal: Woman rejects 1-year plea deal, gets 20 years for fraud

ALSO: Sheriffs warn of Social Security phone scam in St. Tammany, Terrebonne parishes

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!