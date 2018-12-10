NEW ORLEANS – Police say a man was shot in the leg after another man asked to have his jacket Thursday night in Central City.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:19 p.m. in the 2900 block of Earhart Boulevard. Investigators say a man inside a vehicle reportedly approached a male victim and asked for his jacket. The victim said he heard gunshots and had a wound to his left knee.

Paramedics took the man to an area hospital.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD sixth district detectives at 504-658-6060. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

