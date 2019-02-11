HARVEY, La. — A 53-year-old man died after being injured in a fight outside of a Harvey bar Friday night, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred around 11:15 p.m. in the 1500 block of Lapalco Boulevard.

According to the sheriff's office, The victim and a friend were leaving the bar when they were confronted by 37-year-old Thanh Nguyen. A fight ensued and the victim was taken to the hospital suffering from head and face injuries.

He died from those injuries a short time later.

Nguyen was first charged with second-degree battery, but those charges were increased to manslaughter after the victim passed away.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending the notification of family members.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone with information to call 504-364-5300.