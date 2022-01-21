Man charged in killing LSP trooper, multiparish shootings pleads not guilty

Prosecutors in neighboring Ascension Parish notified the district judge last month that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mire in the October killings.

BATON ROUGE, La. — A man accused of fatally shooting a Louisiana state trooper and a relative during a rampage across multiple parishes has pleaded not guilty to felony charges in one of the communities.

Matthew Mire entered his plea for the East Baton Rouge Parish charges Thursday, The Advocate reported.

The 31-year-old was charged there last month with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated flight from an officer, illegal possession of a stolen firearm and obstruction of justice. The attempted murder count is for allegedly shooting at another state trooper.

Prosecutors in neighboring Ascension Parish notified the district judge last month that they intend to seek the death penalty for Mire in the October killings of Master Trooper Adam Gaubert, 47, and 37-year-old Pamela Adair. A trial is scheduled for Sept. 12.

Authorities say Mire ambushed Gaubert early in the morning while he sat in his patrol car writing a report at a Pairieville intersection. In the chaos of the manhunt, the trooper’s body went undiscovered for several hours.

The Livingston man is also accused of wounding three others in Ascension and Livingston parishes. In November, he pleaded not guilty in Ascension Parish to charges including two counts of first-degree murder, two counts of attempted first-degree murder, home invasion and attempted armed robbery.