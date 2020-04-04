GRETNA, La. — A Louisiana man with a long history of violence against his 69-year-old father beat him to death, authorities said.

Miker Ginorio was charged with second-degree murder for the killing of Carlos Ginorio Sr. on Wednesday, Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported.

“It was a pretty brutal scene,” Gretna Police Chief Arthur Lawson said.

According to police, Miker Ginorio’s brother found their father dead in his home Wednesday night. Nearly two hours before his father's body was discovered, Miker Ginorio was stopped by police for erratic driving in Jennings, a city nearly 176 miles (283 kilometers) from where the killing took place.

Miker Ginorio, 36, was arrested five times over the past year with domestic abuse battery against his father, Lawson said. The charges in each arrest were refused.

Ginorio has been convicted for many crimes, including for domestic abuse battery against a former girlfriend and illegally carrying weapons, according to court records.

More Stories:

RELATED: Couple released after trespassing charged in man's death

RELATED: New Orleans calliope tribute for jazz great Ellis Marsalis

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.