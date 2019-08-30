NEW ORLEANS — An Orleans Parish grand jury has indicted a man accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend in a fight at a Bourbon Street grill where she worked.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's office said 33-year-old Alexander Kirby has been charged with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Shay de St. Germaine on May 15. Kirby also faces charges of attempted second-degree murder of her new boyfriend, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and illegal carrying of a concealed weapon.

The shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. after Kirby confronted de St. Germaine and her new boyfriend behind The Clover Grill at 900 Bourbon Street. Prosecutors say Kirby pointed a gun at the new boyfriend, but the de St. Germaine tried to intervene.

The Clover Grill waitress was shot once in the face as the two men struggled over the gun. She was taken to University Medical Center where she later died.

Prosecutors say Louisiana State Police Troopers found Kirby nearby with bloody hands and was pointing the gun at his own head threatening suicide. He then dropped the weapon and was arrested.

Kirby faces a mandatory life prison sentence if convicted on the murder charge. He faces 10-50 years if found guilty of the attempted murder charge, and up to 50 years for each kidnapping count.

Criminal District Judge Benedict Willard increased Kirby's bond from $600,000 to $1.26 million after the indictment was returned.

