NEW ORLEANS — Prosecutors say a man has pleaded not guilty to charges that he stalked and killed his ex-girlfriend in New Orleans East earlier this year.

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro's Office said 43-year-old Alfred Simmons has been indicted on charges of second-degree murder, obstruction of justice, stalking and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Prosecutors say Simmons shot 40-year-old Shareen Smith in the head on April 18 outside her home in the 5000 block of Westlake Drive around 8:41 p.m. on April 18. She was pronounced dead at the hospital less than an hour later.

Cannizzaro's office said investigators learned that Simmons had seen waiting outside Smith's home and work addresses in the days before the murder.

Prosecutors say Simmons fathered a child with Smith.

An Orleans Parish grand jury handed up the indictment on Aug. 22. He pleaded not guilty to all four charges when he appeared in court on Aug. 27.

