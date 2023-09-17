Man and 2-year-old boy arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds, NOPD investigates

The NOPD says at about 9:35 p.m. an adult man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and the child who had gunshot wounds to his foot and hand.

The NOPD says at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, an adult man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and a child with gunshot wounds to his foot and hand.

During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting happened at a location near Holiday Drive and General De Gaulle Drive.

Few details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened.