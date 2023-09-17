Man and 2-year-old boy arrive at hospital with gunshot wounds, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — Police in New Orleans are investigating after a man and a 2-year-old boy showed up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.
The NOPD says at about 9:35 p.m. Saturday, an adult man arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg and a child with gunshot wounds to his foot and hand.
During the investigation, detectives learned the shooting happened at a location near Holiday Drive and General De Gaulle Drive.
Few details are available at this time. The investigation is ongoing to determine what exactly happened.
