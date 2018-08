NEW ORLEANS – One man is dead and another man is in custody after an early morning shooting in the French Quarter, police say.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 3:10 a.m. near Bienville and Decatur streets. One man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators say a man was arrested at the scene.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

Stay with WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL