MARRERO, La. — Authorities say one man has died after an early morning shooting in Jefferson Parish Friday.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooting happened shortly after 12:10 a.m. at a home in the 1100 block of Martin Drive in Marrero. Deputies were originally called to the home to investigate a "disturbance," but while on their way the sheriff's office got more 911 calls reporting gunshots heard coming from inside the home.

Deputies arriving at the home found a 43-year-old Marrero man with gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he later died, the JPSO said.

The sheriff's office has not released the man's name at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111.

