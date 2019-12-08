NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting on St. Claude Avenue in New Orleans early Monday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported around 2:48 a.m. in the 3100 block of St. Claude Avenue. Officers found an unresponsive man with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

The NOPD said that investigators are still trying to determine a motive or suspect in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Brett Mathes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.