One man is dead after a late night shooting near the intersection of Second and Dryades streets Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers responded to the area around 10:46 p.m. after receiving reports of a shooting. Officers found an unresponsive man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

The investigation into the shooting continues.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Joseph Jefferson at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2018 WWL