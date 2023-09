Police say the man was taken to hospital, where he later died.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run that left a man dead Thursday night.

It happened at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and St. Phillip Street around midnight.

No other information is available at this time.