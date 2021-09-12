Man dead after Lower 9th Ward shooting Friday

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said

NEW ORLEANS — A shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward left a man dead Friday afternoon.

According to New Orleans police, just after 2 p.m. officers responded to the 1800 block of Lamanche Street on a call of an assault.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from several gunshot wounds, police said. He was taken to the hospital by EMS, but later died from his injuries.

No further information is available at this time and the shooting is currently under investigation.

