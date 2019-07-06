NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Thursday night.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 9:08 p.m. near the intersection of Marquis Street and Hayne Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and release his name at a later time.

Police are still trying to determine a motive and who is responsible for the shooting. The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Tanisha Sykes at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.