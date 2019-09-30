NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East Monday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened in the 7900 block of Hayne Boulevard near Crowder Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found an unresponsive adult man who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department did not give an exact time of when the shooting occurred.

The investigation continues.

---

More Crime Headlines on WWLTV.com:

---

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.