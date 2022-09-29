One man dead after shooting in unincorporated Gretna

The shooting occurred in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard.

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting in unincorporated Gretna that killed one man early Thursday morning.

Deputies say a call was received at around 12:40 a.m. Thursday reporting a shooting in the 3200 block of Wall Boulevard. Deputies arrived and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a house.

The victim died on the scene. Sheriff's deputies currently have no information on a suspect or motive.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide is asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or call Crimestoppers.