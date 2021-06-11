Man dead after traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NOPD is reporting the victim was a man but his identity is not known at the moment.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality Sunday night.

According to Seventh District Officers, the incident happened in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police said notification of the fatality came in just after 10 p.m.

#NOPDAlert: Traffic fatality reported in 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway. Initial reports show a male victim. pic.twitter.com/QzeMykU79N — NOPD (@NOPDNews) November 8, 2021

No further details are available at this time.

