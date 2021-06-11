Man dead after traffic fatality on Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a traffic fatality Sunday night.
According to Seventh District Officers, the incident happened in the 9000 block of Chef Menteur Highway.
NOPD is reporting the victim was a man but his identity is not known at the moment.
Police said notification of the fatality came in just after 10 p.m.
No further details are available at this time.
This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.
