Man declared dead at scene of shooting near Lafitte Greenway: NOPD

The shooting happened at Lafitte Avenue & N Derbigny Street.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was declared dead at the scene of a shooting near the Laffite Greenway in Treme Monday morning, according to a statement from the New Orleans Police Department.

Calls reporting the shooting came into NOPD dispatch around 8:14 a.m. Monday.

Police confirmed the reports by 8:29 a.m, a statement from NOPD's Public Affairs Division said.

The victim was found with at least one gunshot wound, police said.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.

The victim's name is being withheld until an autopsy can be performed by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office. The Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and an official cause of death, but not before the victim's family can be reached.