NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one person is dead after a shooting and car crash in New Orleans early Tuesday.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 4:38 a.m. in the 2900 block of South Saratoga Street.

Police say a man driving a black Nissan Rogue was shot and crashed into a parked Hyundai Santa Fe. The man later died at the scene.

Investigators have not released any details about a suspect or motive in the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

