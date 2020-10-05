NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in an Algiers shooting Sunday morning, NOPD officials said.

The shooting took place in the 5300 block of Timber Haven Lane, the New Orleans Police Department said in an email.

When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim shot in the abdomen.

The victim was transported to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

The NOPD did not release any additional details about the shooting. No description of a suspect or motive was available Sunday morning.

