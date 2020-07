The incident occurred around 5:45 p.m. in the 7700 block of West Laverne Street.

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police are investigating the shooting death of a man in the Seventh District late Sunday afternoon.

According to police one man was taken to the hospital by EMS with a gunshot wound. He later died.