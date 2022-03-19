Man dies after being struck by vehicle on Chef Menteur Hwy.

Officers said just before 8:20, they were called to the scene in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Officers said just before 8:20, they were called to the scene in the 12900 block of Chef Menteur Highway where they found the victim.

The unidentified man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

The NOPD is currently investigating the incident and will release additional details as they come out.

