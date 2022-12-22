Motorcyclist dies after being thrown from vehicle on Highway 90

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating an accident on Highway 90 at the Loyola Avenue Exit that claimed the life of a motorcyclist Thursday night.
NOPD officials say a male victim riding a motorcycle crashed and was flung from the vehicle shortly before 9 p.m.. EMS arrived and declared the rider dead on the scene.
The victim's identity or age is not currently known.
