Man dies after shooting in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police say a man died Wednesday night after a shooting in the Lower Ninth Ward.

A spokesperson for the NOPD says officers received a call about a car accident just after 2 a.m. Wednesday morning at N. Galvez and Egania Streets. When they arrived, they allegedly found a man inside a vehicle who appeared to have been shot.

The man was taken to the hospital, where he eventually died Wednesday night.

The NOPD says they are now investigating the incident as a homicide. They have not released any other information at this time.

If you know anything about this case that could help investigators, call the NOPD Homicide Unit at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867. You can remain anonymous.