Crime

Man dies after shooting in New Orleans East

Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East late Sunday night.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 5200 block of Michoud Boulevard. Officers arriving at the scene found a man with an “undetermined” number of gunshots who was later pronounced dead.

Investigators are still trying to determine a possible motive or suspect in the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the man’s official cause of death and publish his name at a later time. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD detective Aaron Harrelson at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

