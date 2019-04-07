NEW ORLEANS —

Two people were shot in separate incidents in New Orleans East Wednesday night, police said. One of them died at the scene.

The first reported shooting took place in the 7000 block of Bundy Road, the New Orleans Police Department said. Initial reports from the NOPD indicate a man was shot in the leg and a private vehicle took him to a nearby hospital.

The second shooting of the night, which was reportedly fatal, took place just before 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of Curran Boulevard and Rochon Street, about four miles from the first.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting at the intersection and found an unresponsive man with an apparent gunshot wound to the head.

He was transported to a nearby hospital, where he died from his injuries.

The fatal shooting victim was not identified pending an autopsy and notification of his next of kin.

Homicide Detective Joseph Jefferson is in charge of the investigation into that incident and can be reached at 504-658-5300.

Police did not identify a motive or suspect in either shooting, and did not say if there is any relation between the shootings.

Anybody with information about either shooting is encouraged to contact Crimestoppers anonymously at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.