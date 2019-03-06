NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans East Sunday night.

The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened around 10 p.m. at the intersection of Bunker Hill Road and Yorktown Drive.

Officers arriving at the scene found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics took him to University Medical Center where he later died.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the man's name and cause of death at a later time.

The investigation continues.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the NOPD homicide detective Jamaane Roy at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.