Police say one person is dead after an overnight shooting in the St. Claude area.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened near the intersection of Clouet and North Galvez streets. One man was shot in the chest and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Police are now investigating the shooting as a homicide.

The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will find the official cause of death and release the man's name later.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Barret Morton at 504-658-5300. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

