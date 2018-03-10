NEW ORLEANS – The NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the death of a suspect in police custody.

According to Chief Michael Harrison, body camera footage, as well as eyewitness accounts, show that the three officers involved didn’t use excessive force, but in fact deployed crisis intervention techniques exactly as they were trained.

The incident began when officers were called out to the 800 block of Independence Street on Tuesday night. Police received reports of an unknown man screaming for help while holding a “shiny object” in his hands.

When officers arrived, the man had already fled the scene. While canvassing the area, searching for the subject, NOPD received another report about a man attempting to force his way inside a residence in the 3400 block of Dauphine Street. According to Harrison, the description matched the previous call.

When police arrived, they found the man with a knife in his hand. He began walking towards officers, who told him to stop and drop the weapon. The man eventually dropped the knife but continued to approach police.

According to Harrison, the three officers subdued the man and got him on the ground and in handcuffs without force, despite him kicking them.

Police say body camera video shows the man had been previously injured and was bleeding from the lip. Officers called EMS to check him for injuries, but before they arrived the man stopped breathing.

Officers gave him a dose of Narcan, but he didn’t respond, so they began CPR and continued treating him until EMS arrived, Harrison said. He was pronounced dead a few hours later at Tulane Medical Center.

The incident is still under investigation, but Harrison said his officers followed the crisis intervention techniques perfectly and did not use force on the man who died. He added that the officers seemed familiar with the man and called him by his first name multiple times during the incident.

The three officers involved have not been reassigned since the incident, Harrison said.

Results of the investigation are expected within nine days, according to the chief.

