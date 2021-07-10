Second man dies in Irish Channel church parking lot quadruple shooting

The man's death brings the count from the Irish Channel shooting to two. Sources said the other two victims are going to be okay.

NEW ORLEANS — Another one of the four workers wounded in a quadruple shooting on Wednesday has died, reports say.

The man's death brings the death count from the Irish Channel shooting to two. Sources said the other two victims are going to be okay.

Four people who were working on a drainage project for a local company Wednesday were shot when a Ford F-150 pickup truck pulled up near the area and someone began shooting, according to the owner of the company managing the project.

The incident occurred in the 3800 block of Annunciation Street near General Taylor around 1:30 p.m.

The company owner told McDaniel that the four workers were part of a youth training program that focuses on environmental issues.

At the intersection of General Taylor and Annunciation Streets, that parking lot behind New Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church is where four men were shot. Neighbors say a silver car with bullet holes belonged to one of those men.

“It’s pretty devastating to hear that your students and your employees have been shot,” said Groundwork New Orleans Executive Director Todd Reynolds.

Those men, between the ages of 19-25, worked for Groundwork New Orleans, a green infrastructure training company designed for high school students and young adults.

Ed. Note the video above is from Wednesday night before a second victim had died of wounds from the shooting.

BREAKING: Second victim has died in the drive-by shooting Wed afternoon in which four drainage workers were shot in front of a church in the Irish Channel area. pic.twitter.com/rVl6qjDSrW — Mike Perlstein (@MikePerlstein) October 7, 2021