NEW ORLEANS — A man taken into custody after a shootout with New Orleans police Monday night in a Lower 9th Ward break-in is accused of trying to murder a police officer, court records showed Tuesday.

Bracwuan Holmes, 18, also faces counts of simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and aggravated flight from police in addition to the attempted first-degree murder of a peace officer charge.

Holmes is one of three people police say was involved in a shootout with officers in the 1000 block of Deslonde Street around 5:30 p.m. Monday. The police department says officers interrupted a burglary in progress and a shootout started as three suspects were leaving the house.

One man was shot, another was taken into custody and a third person was still at large Tuesday morning. It is unclear if Holmes is the man who was shot by police. No officers were shot, but one suffered a minor hand injury in the exchange.

"It’s scary, I live right here," said a man who didn't want to be identified. He said he was coming home from work when he heard several gunshots.

"I was like, wow, they are shooting at the police, it’s a shootout," he said.

The burglary and shootout are still under investigation.

