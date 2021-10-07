JPSO charges man with murder; he says it was self defense

The suspect in the shooting remained at the scene of the alleged murder, JPSO deputies said. He claimed it was self-defense, but investigators disagreed.

METAIRIE, La. — A man who shot and killed someone in Metairie early Sunday morning is claiming he was defending himself, but sheriff's deputies don't agree.

Deputies were sent to the 3200 block of Lisa Drive, near where Veterans and Power boulevards meet, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday morning, according to a statement from the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The suspect in the shooting remained at the scene of the alleged murder, JPSO deputies said. He claimed it was self-defense at first.

As investigators began looking in the shooting, doubt was cast on the shooter's claim of self-defense.

JPSO detectives got an arrest warrant for the shooter, who faces a second-degree murder charge.

The suspect was taken to the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center, where he was booked.

Deputies found the victim with several gunshot wounds. The victim was taken to the hospital for emergency medical treatment, but they died.

JPSO deputies didn't release the name of the victim nor the suspect.

The victim's name won't be released until sheriff's deputies can reach their family members.

The suspect's name hasn't been released for investigative reasons, deputies said.