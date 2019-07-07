NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a gas station shooting Saturday night, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

The 38-year-old victim was shot around 11:30 p.m. at a Shell gas station at the intersection of Sage Street and Franklin Avenue, police said.

Officers arrived to find him on the ground in the parking lot. Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene.

The victim's identity has not been released pending the notification of his next of kin. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office is planning to conduct an autopsy to determine his exact cause of death.

Investigators have not released any details about a motive or potential suspect in the killing.

Homicide Detective Barrett Morton is in charge of the investigation and be contacted at 504-658-5300. Anybody with information about the shooting can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).