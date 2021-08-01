Man fatally shot at Slidell apartment complex

One man has died after a shooting Saturday around 3:20 p.m. in Slidell at The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.

Slidell Police say the shooting happened around 3:20 p.m. at The Lofts at Canterbury apartment complex.

The victim was identified as 23-year-old Tyran Anderson, police said.

Officers reportedly arrived on the scene and found Anderson shot multiple times. He was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Slidell Police are now classifying this incident as a homicide investigation. They did not provide any details about a suspect or possible motive in the killing.