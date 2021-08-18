Man fatally shot in Old Jefferson, JPSO arrests suspect at the scene

When they arrived, they found the victim lying unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

OLD JEFFERSON, La. — Deputies are investigating the fatal shooting of a man in Old Jefferson Tuesday night, JPSO officials said.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the shooting in the 700 block of Parkway Avenue shortly after 9 a.m. When they arrived, they found the victim lying unconscious with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital, where he died from his injuries.

He has not been identified pending notification of his next of kin.

The suspected shooter reportedly remained at the scene and was taken into custody by deputies at the scene.

His name was not immediately released.

