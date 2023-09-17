x
Man fatally shot inside vehicle on the West Bank

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive on Sunday afternoon.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that happened in the 3700 block of Garden Oaks Drive on Sunday afternoon.

According to the NOPD, Fourth District officers responded to a call at 12:04 p.m. of an incident involving a 32-year-old man in a parking lot of an apartment building at the West Bank location.

Upon arrival, police found the victim fatally wounded inside a vehicle.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation and this story will be updated once further information becomes available.

Anyone with knowledge about this incident can contact 504-658-530 or call CRIMESTOPPERS at 822-1111, or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP(7867).  

