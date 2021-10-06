Man fatally struck by car near New Orleans high school

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available. It's unclear if the vehicle stayed at the scene or if the victim was related to the school.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was fatally struck by a car near McDonogh 35 High School Wednesday morning, NOPD officials said.

The deadly collision happened at the intersection of Cadillac and Senate streets shortly after 4:30 a.m., NOPD officials said in an email.

McDonogh 35 College Preparatory High School is a charter school in the St. Bernard area, just east of City Park.

