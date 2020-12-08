Man found dead in Abita Springs mobile home after calling 911

The sheriff’s office did not identify a suspect or possible motive for the shooting.

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened near Abita Springs early Wednesday morning.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 21,000 block of Wilson Road near Abita Springs. The sheriff’s office said it received a 911 call from a man who said he had been shot.

Deputies arriving at the scene found the man who was unresponsive inside a mobile home. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died.

