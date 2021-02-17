Man found dead in car after shots fired in New Orleans East

Investigators are still trying to determine possible suspects and a motive for the shooting.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after shots rang out in the Little Woods neighborhood in New Orleans East on Mardi Gras evening.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 7500 block of Morel Street around 9:52 p.m. to reports of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a man inside a vehicle with apparent gunshot wounds. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are still trying to determine possible suspects and a motive for the shooting.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the man’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Tanisha Smith at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

