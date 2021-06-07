Man found dead in home after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans east Monday morning, NOPD officials said.
The shooting in the 8600 block of Chase Street was reported around 4:13 a.m.
Officers arrived at the scene just before 4:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a house. He was declared dead at the scene.
Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive in the killing.
The victim's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin.
