Man found dead in home after New Orleans East shooting

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in the Little Woods neighborhood of New Orleans east Monday morning, NOPD officials said.

The shooting in the 8600 block of Chase Street was reported around 4:13 a.m.

Officers arrived at the scene just before 4:30 a.m. and found a man with multiple gunshot wounds inside a house. He was declared dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any information about a suspect or motive in the killing.

The victim's identity was not released pending notification of his next of kin.

