MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish deputies were investigating after a man was found dead in the street in Marrero Thursday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office officials, deputies were called to the 100 block of Martin Drive around 5:10 a.m. after a neighbor saw an unidentified man lying in the road.

They arrived and discovered the man had sustained several serious injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Foul play was suspected and a homicide investigation was opened.

Investigators did not immediately say how they believed the man died and said an autopsy would be necessary to determine the cause of death.

The victim's name will be released to the public after the parish coroner properly notifies his family.

JPSO officials said the incident was under investigation and no further information was immediately available. Anyone with information that could help lead to an arrest should call the sheriff's homicide department at 504-364-5300, or call Crimestoppers (504-822-1111).

