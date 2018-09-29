NEW ORLEANS -- A man was shot and killed in New Orleans East Friday night.

According to NOPD, an unidentified man was found dead -- suffering from multiple gunshot wounds -- inside an unoccupied home in the 4300 block of Dale Street.

"Investigation into this incident is ongoing," a statement from NOPD said. " The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim's name, upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family."

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to call Homicide Detective Leonard Bendy at 504-658-5300 or CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.

