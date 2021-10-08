Man dead, found shot inside car on North Claiborne Ave.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300.

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities say one man is dead after a shooting in New Orleans' Treme neighborhood on Friday.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the shooting happened around 11:12 a.m. in the 1100 block of North Claiborne Avenue. Officers arriving at the scene found a man inside a car with a gunshot wound. That man was later pronounced dead.

The police department said it is still gathering evidence to determine a motive or person responsible for the shooting. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will determine the man's official cause of death and publish his name following an autopsy.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call NOPD homicide detective Walter Edmond at 504-658-5300. They can also report information anonymously to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.