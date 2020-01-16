NEW ORLEANS — A man was found shot inside a car near the intersection of Hope Street and Saint Bernard Avenue in the Seventh Ward Thursday morning, the NOPD said.

Investigators did not release any information about the victim or his condition Thursday morning.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

