NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are investigating after a man was found dead with a gunshot wound to the head in Algiers Thursday morning.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, a shooting was reported Thursday morning in the 700 block of Leboeuf Street. Officers arriving at the scene found a man who had been shot in the head.

In a statement, the NOPD said that detectives are investigating the shooting as an "unclassified death."

No additional details about the shooting have been released at this time.

