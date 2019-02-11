JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A man was shot in the head and killed late Friday night inside a Jefferson Parish home, sheriff's officials say.

According to a spokesperson with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 1500 block of Mansfield Avenue in Marrero around 11:30 Friday night in response to an apparent shooting.

When they arrived, they found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head inside a home on the street. The man was pronounced dead and a homicide investigation was opened, officials said.

JPSO officials said the victim's identity was being withheld until they could properly notify his family members. From there, the Jefferson Parish Coroner would determine an official cause of death and announce the man's identity.

Deputies did not provide any potential suspects or motives for the killing but said the investigation was ongoing. No further details surrounding the apparent murder were immediately available.

Anyone with information that could help police should call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or the JPSO homicide unit at 504-364-5300.

