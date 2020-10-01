NEW ORLEANS — A man was shot and killed near a corner that houses several popular Uptown bars Friday morning, New Orleans Police Department officials said.

Around 1:50 a.m., Tulane police officers patrolling the Carrollton neighborhood heard several shots fired around Burthe and Hillary streets, a block from a stretch of Maple Street bars and restaurants frequented by Tulane and Loyola students.

The officers responded to the area and found an unidentified man suffering from a gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene shortly after New Orleans police arrived, initial NOPD reports show.

A homicide investigation was opened and no further details were immediately available, including the victim's age or a possible motive for the killing.

The Orleans Parish Coroner will release the victim's identity after proper notification of his family.

The incident follows separate shootings that left two people injured in the city Thursday, including a man who was shot in the neck early in New Orleans East.

It is the ninth murder under investigation in New Orleans this year, putting the rate at nearly one killing per day in 2020 so far. In 2019, the city saw its lowest annual murder total since the early 1970s, at 119.

Police officials encourage anyone with information to call homicide detectives at 504-658-5300 or tip Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

