Man found shot to death in car near Florida Area neighborhood

No information on a possible suspect or motive was released by NOPD Wednesday morning.

NEW ORLEANS — Police found a man shot to death inside a car in the Florida Area neighborhood Tuesday night, and say they are now working to find out who killed him.

The shooting was reported in the 2100 block of Clouet Street, near North Galvez Avenue, around 11:20 p.m.

Responding officers say they found an unresponsive man in a car with at least one apparent gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

The victim's name has not been released pending notification of his next of kin.

No information on a possible suspect or motive was released by NOPD Wednesday morning.

It's the latest in a string of shootings and homicides in the area. A pregnant mother and her unborn child were killed in a shooting Monday afternoon.

Our partners at The Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate identified the slain mother as 35-year-old Roshelle Ro Lemon, a woman who lived to help others.

At a news conference Tuesday, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson said officers are investigating, but there are still no suspects.

"We are really at the beginning stages of this investigation. What I've given you is all that I can actually say right now because we really don't have much to this investigation,” Ferguson said. “We are relying on citizens if they have seen anything to tell us."

Tuesday, shortly after information about the woman's death was released, Two more people were shot in the 3300 block of Clouet Street,

More Stories: